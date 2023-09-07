QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $86,747.59 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $86,747.59 and approximately $385.76 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,752.53 or 1.00075546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00116443 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $761.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.