Radio Caca One Day Volume Tops $2.19 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

