RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. RadNet has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

