Raymond James Raises CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $33.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CBAY traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,808,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $258,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,800,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

