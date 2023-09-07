Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.8%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $36.86. Approximately 3,859,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,253,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,564 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 555.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

