Reviewing Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Genfit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.57) -2.33 Genfit $28.00 million 6.85 -$24.99 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.33%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Genfit.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -49.15% -38.93% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genfit beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics



Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as gout and Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Genfit



Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

