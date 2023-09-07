Ribbon Finance Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and $188,268.25 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

