Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RIO traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

