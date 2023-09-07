Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 49,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

