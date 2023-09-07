Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 1,724 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $20,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rakhi Kumar sold 336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,032.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Rakhi Kumar sold 535 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $6,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 100 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. Roivant Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

