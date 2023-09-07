Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

ROKU stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,390,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,252. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

