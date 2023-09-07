Rollbit Coin (RLB) One Day Volume Tops $3.74 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $515.40 million and $3.74 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.1503055 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $7,479,393.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.