Ross M. Jones Sells 50,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) Director Ross M. Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $6,413,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 964,369 shares in the company, valued at $123,699,611.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.86. 549,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,945. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

