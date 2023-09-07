Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $32.30. 2,997,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,148,771. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

