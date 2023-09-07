Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.66. 1,758,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,833. The stock has a market cap of $437.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.99.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

