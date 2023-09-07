Safe One Day Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00025044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $137.29 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00153292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00050863 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003865 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.58785634 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

