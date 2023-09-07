Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $643,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

BMY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.09. 3,760,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,355. The company has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

