SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.87. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 474,515 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCYX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.43. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 317.92% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

