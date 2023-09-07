Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Serinus Energy shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,708 shares traded.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.