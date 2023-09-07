Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Serinus Energy shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,708 shares traded.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Serinus Energy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.