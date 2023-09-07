Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Smartsheet updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.
Smartsheet Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.34. 4,855,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
