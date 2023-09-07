Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Smartsheet updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.34. 4,855,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after buying an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,111,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

