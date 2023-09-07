Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-$953 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.98 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,261. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 707.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.