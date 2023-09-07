Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.30 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $40.36. 4,753,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 707.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.