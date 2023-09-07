Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,466. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

