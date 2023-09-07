SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,310 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,140,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,910,000 after buying an additional 160,526 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 618,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. 869,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,790. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

