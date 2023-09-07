SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.51 and last traded at $41.92. Approximately 78,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 92,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,645,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,877 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

