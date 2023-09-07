Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 8,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 38,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Spectral Medical Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

