Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,005. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.68, a P/E/G ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,375,562 shares of company stock valued at $19,850,890. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

