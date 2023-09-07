Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ FUND traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 62,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,686. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Insider Activity at Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $25,354.65. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 330,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 137,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

