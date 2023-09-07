Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 99,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 676,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $51,035.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $51,035.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at $145,506,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,548 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,580. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its position in Squarespace by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 398,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 175,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

