Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,286.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00242842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.00741462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00546957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00059353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00117007 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 443,212,818 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.