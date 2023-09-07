Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,823,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,946 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $589,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 286,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 5,951,919 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

