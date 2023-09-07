Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,965 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Visa worth $847,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $459.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.06. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

