Stifel Financial Corp Sells 123,686 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123,686 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $345,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 35,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $41,600,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,509,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

