Stifel Financial Corp Sells 248,671 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of AbbVie worth $412,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,243. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.