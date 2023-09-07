Stifel Financial Corp Sells 268,605 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,605 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.37% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $335,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,766. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

