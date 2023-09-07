Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $359,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMO
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $531.75. The company had a trading volume of 610,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,542. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $540.52 and its 200 day moving average is $543.03. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thermo Fisher Scientific
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.