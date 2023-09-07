Stifel Nicolaus Increases Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 2,306,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -160.28, a PEG ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $4,167,409.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,375,562 shares of company stock worth $19,850,890 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 39.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 232,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 65,466 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

