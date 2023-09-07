Stilo International (LON:STL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Stilo International Plc (LON:STL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Stilo International shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 629,977 shares trading hands.
Stilo International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.
About Stilo International
Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stilo International
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Stilo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stilo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.