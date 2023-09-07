StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

