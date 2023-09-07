StockNews.com Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

James River Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 282,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $528.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. James River Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

