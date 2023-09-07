StockNews.com Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to “Strong-Buy”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
VEON Price Performance
VEON stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 8,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,569. VEON has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VEON
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.