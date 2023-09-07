StockNews.com Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to “Strong-Buy”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

VEON stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 8,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,569. VEON has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

