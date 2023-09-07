Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Down 1%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €47.50 ($51.08) and last traded at €47.55 ($51.13). Approximately 4,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.05 ($51.67).

Stratec Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.25.

About Stratec

(Get Free Report)

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.