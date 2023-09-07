Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.45

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 129530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $878.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

