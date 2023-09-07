Symbol (XYM) Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $130.38 million and approximately $352,911.55 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,249,896,183 coins and its circulating supply is 5,812,580,038 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

