TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,483,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.24% of TC Energy worth $96,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,715,061,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 1,476,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,769. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.