TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.67

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 1715006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,859,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in TELUS by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

