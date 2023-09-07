The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.72. 3,803,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.72. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

