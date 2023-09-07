The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on September 29th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 56,753.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 93,643 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

