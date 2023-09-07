The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 21,307 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 21,307 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $194,106.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,571,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,539,480.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,480 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,768.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,047.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,533.91.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 299 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 769 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 168,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.44. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Joint by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. Maxim Group downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JYNT

About Joint

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.