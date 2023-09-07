The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,058 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Procter & Gamble worth $622,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $362.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

